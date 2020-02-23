Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,627. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

