Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,593 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 178,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 75,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

