Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Silgan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.