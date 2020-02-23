Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Barclays started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 48,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

