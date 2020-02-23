SingularDTV Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Braziliex and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $29,885.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.02940431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Braziliex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

