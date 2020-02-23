SingularityNET (AGI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $455,184.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex and Liqui. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $455,184.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DragonEX, Kucoin, Tidex, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

