SIRIN LABS Token Market Cap Tops $3.82 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SIRIN LABS Token token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, Upbit and Cryptopia. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $48,172.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIRIN LABS Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00481721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.80 or 0.06555968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00064830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027660 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, CoinExchange, Upbit, IDEX, Allbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIRIN LABS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIRIN LABS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIRIN LABS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIRIN LABS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIRIN LABS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.