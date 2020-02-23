Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.24 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

