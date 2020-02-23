Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,196 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.