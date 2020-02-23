SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,536. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

SITE opened at $112.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.