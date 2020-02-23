Sitime (SITM) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sitime to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sitime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2606 8313 13915 861 2.51

Sitime currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Sitime’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -48.30 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $555.76 million 7.29

Sitime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.56% -5.57% -2.77%

Summary

Sitime rivals beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

