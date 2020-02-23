SIX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,672.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. SIX has a market cap of $3.47 million and $293,672.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. In the last week, SIX has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official website is six.network. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

