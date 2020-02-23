SmartCoin (SMC) Achieves Market Cap of $7,613.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,613.00 and $71.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00797126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 797% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000777 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,242 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

