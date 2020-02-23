SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $371,057.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. SmartMesh has a market cap of $6.54 million and $371,057.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

