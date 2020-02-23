SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0303

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SnowGem has a market cap of $680,910.00 and $115,116.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005162 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,569,200 coins and its circulating supply is 22,492,108 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

