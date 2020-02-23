SocialCoin (SOCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2,074.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $2,074.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SocialCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

