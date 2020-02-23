Soma Market Capitalization Achieves $140,710.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Soma has a total market capitalization of $140,710.00 and $1,080.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Soma has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00048517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,893.16 or 0.99791774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00076336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000456 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

