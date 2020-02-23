Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price

Headlines about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a daily sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Deere & Company’s score:

Shares of DE opened at $177.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

