Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Share Price

News headlines about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Shopify’s analysis:

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $520.66 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -469.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.