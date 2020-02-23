SONM (SNM) Price Tops $0.0137

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SONM has a market cap of $4.94 million and $78,880.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, COSS, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.