Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Sony makes up about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 906,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.