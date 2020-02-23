SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNYFY shares. ValuEngine cut SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYFY opened at $24.14 on Friday. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

