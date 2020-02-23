SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $243,028.00 and $229,869.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000518 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

