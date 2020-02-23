Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 418,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $68.99 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.