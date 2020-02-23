Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after acquiring an additional 543,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.