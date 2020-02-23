SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, Coinnest and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $355,448.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest, EXX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

