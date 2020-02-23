SpaceChain Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $367,150.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

