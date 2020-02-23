SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $91.23 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

