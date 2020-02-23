SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,683,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,978,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,923,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,646 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. 1,862,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.