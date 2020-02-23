SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

