Spectrecoin Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1,549.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025007 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.97 or 0.02734647 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002350 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000625 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

