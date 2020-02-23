Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 584.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

