Spectrum Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $40,893.00 and $25,101.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00795012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

