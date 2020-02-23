Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0916 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,884.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048685 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,780.90 or 0.99758243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00076009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000453 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

