Sphere Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $66.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00048942 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,778.60 or 0.99241742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00075308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

