SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $338,213.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $338,213.00 and $4.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.01076637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004529 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

