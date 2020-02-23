Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,901 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.55.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. 1,737,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average is $135.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

