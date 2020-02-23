SportyCo Market Capitalization Reaches $87,418.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 129.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. SportyCo has a total market cap of $87,418.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, ChaoEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

