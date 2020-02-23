SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $125,617.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

