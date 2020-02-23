SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

