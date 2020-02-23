Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $350,172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,371,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,558,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

