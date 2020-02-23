Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of MITO opened at $2.14 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

