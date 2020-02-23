Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $107,395.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00007887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.04069131 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00759672 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,292,298 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

