Stellar (XLM) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $443.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, ZB.COM, Exmo and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,197,010,754 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Stronghold, Cryptomate, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, ABCC, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Kuna, Kucoin, BitMart, OKEx, Bittrex, Koinex, CEX.IO, Koineks, Binance, Kryptono, Kraken, CoinEgg, Poloniex, BCEX, Indodax, Liquid, Ovis, C2CX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, GOPAX and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

