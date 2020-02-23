Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NYSE STE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.95. 546,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,817. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

