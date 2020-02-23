Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.