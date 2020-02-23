Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.76% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,404.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

