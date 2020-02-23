Stipend Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Stipend has a market capitalization of $124,081.00 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.01090891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048930 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00214750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004633 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

