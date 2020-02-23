STK Hits Market Capitalization of $889,538.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One STK token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. During the last week, STK has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $889,538.00 and approximately $28,260.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About STK

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. STK’s official website is stktoken.com.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

