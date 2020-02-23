Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 5,209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 556.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $27.44 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

